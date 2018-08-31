Kedarnath producer Prernaa Arora spews venom on Anil Gupta’s FIR, calls him a liar

Producer Prernaa Arora lands up in yet another trouble. After filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani filed a suit against her and her production, KriArj Entertainment, it’s now another filmmaker who has dropped a bomb on her. Anil Gupta of Padma Films has alleged that Prernaa, and director Abhishek Kapoor, have cheated him of Rs 16 crore that were invested into producing Kedarnath. However, when we approached Prernaa, she firmly rebuffed the allegations, calling it a ‘lie’.

“It’s a lie. This man (Anil Gupta) never met Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor). Neither any truth matters. He is already in the court fighting for Batti Gul Meter Chalu. It’s the best to prove in the court, why to do stunts?,” says Prernaa.

Responding to claims, her lawyer stated, “We at Kriarj are not only shocked but surprised at these false allegations of having committed offences of cheating and forgery as alleged in the false complaint by Mr Anil Gupta of Padma Ispat. On the strength of this false complaint we would like to convey to all concerned that any amounts invested with Kriarj by any party including that of Padma Ispat are already being adjudicated by the court of law and consequently there is no room for any such criminal action against Kriarj or its directors. Unfortunately, the police machinery is being misused by all the Parties deliberately twisting a civil cause into a criminal offence only with the objective of either extorting large sums of money from Kriarj or arm twisting into surrender of certain rights in its films, by threatening with legal consequences of such false complaints. We at Kriarj whilst taking strong exception to these arm twisting methods, convey it in clear terms to all concerned that neither Kriarj nor any of its Directors are going to succumb to these arm twisting attempts to extortion from Kriarj. Due process of law is being followed to counter these false allegations. Further it needs to be clarified once and for all that Ms. Prerna Arora has no concern or interest of any nature whatsoever with Kriarj and consequently has been wrongly dragged into this controversy.”

Prernaa has been into trouble for practically every flick that she has produced. Coming to Bhagnani’s complaint, he claimed that he owned rights to Batti Gul Meter Chalu and also that his name was omitted from a poster of Fanney Khan.​