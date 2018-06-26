Pricy PeeCee! Priyanka Chopra spent a LAKH on her Mumbai dinner date with BF Nick Jonas

The LIT couple who is almost everywhere on the internet seems to give no f**ks to the paparazzi, and are holidaying in Goa. Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who made their relationship kind of official on Friday night when the two stepped out for a dinner with PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra, in Mumbai. The couple, who had eyes only for each other, later melted the hearts of their fans when Nick shared a romantic video of Priyanka on Instagram.

But while all are getting obsessed over their relationship status, we eyed Priyanka's outfit and wanted to take a cue or two from the diva's fashion choice. The actress had opted for chic monochrome separates for her date night and while fans might think it's not easy to source the exact same outfit, here's decoding the approximate cost for her ensemble.

Her Griffin Gingham top costs around Rs. 16,368 while her Abigail Gingham skirt is approximately Rs. 28,958. Meanwhile, her Gianvito Rossi's 'Portofino 105' sandals in white leather cost around Rs. 55309, so in case you wish to replicate her exact date night look, you'll have to pay almost Rs. 1,00,275 to ace it. Well, fashion comes with a price and here, it's wholesome of it!

And we have proofs:

Woah, that's a hell lot of a money for an outfit. But then if its for a date with her man, PeeCee goes al out of her way.