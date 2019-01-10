Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with the big Bollywood gang for a blockbuster selfie!

The younger lot of Bollywood actors jetted off to New Delhi for an appointment with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Vicky Kaushal were among the ones to meet the PM on Thursday evening. Pictures of them leaving the airport in Mumbai got us all excited but it's nothing compared to the picture that is the highlight of the day- an epic selfie of the stars posing for a perfect picture with PM Narendra Modi.

In the picture, we can see our stunning celebs smiling their hearts out as they share the frame with the PM. The agenda for the courtesy meeting revolved around how the film industry has played an important role in building a better nation and society through the means of entertainment. The delegation also addressed issues with regards to the Industry. Our celebrities made sure to express their heartfelt gratitude to the PM for the much-needed change in GST. With this young and enthusiastic team being a part of the meeting, we're sure many more interesting ideas were discussed.

The meeting was organised in New Delhi on January 10, 2019, by the filmmaker Karan Johar and producer Mahaveer Jain.