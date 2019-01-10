image
Thursday, January 10th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with the big Bollywood gang for a blockbuster selfie!

Bollywood

Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with the big Bollywood gang for a blockbuster selfie!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   January 10 2019, 6.54 pm
back
Alia BhattAyushmann KhurranaBhumi PednekarBollywoodEntertainmentModiNarendra ModiPM of IndiaRajkummar RaoRanbir Kapoorranveer singhSiddharth MalhotraVarun DhawanVicky Kaushal
nextMunna Bhai 3: Arshad Warsi reacts to reports of the film going on floors in 2019
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others glam up to meet the PM

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, among others in New Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi!

Gully Boy: Katrina Kaif heaps praise for Alia Bhatt, all’s well between the two?