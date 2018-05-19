Prince Harry planted a KISS on Meghan Markle’s lips publically, and we fell in love!

The Royal Wedding has taken place as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken the vows to be each other’s forever, becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And this way, they have stolen their own sweet moment of public display of affection.

Back in 2011, when Kate and William shared a kiss of the balcony of Buckingham Palace after getting married, everyone just went “aww”. But looks like Harry and Meghan created their own version of the moment. The two shared a beautiful kiss on the steps on St George’s Chapel and made the day of those millions who watched them tying the knot, on the internet, or even those who were lucky enough to be on the castle grounds.

It is to be noted that Anglican churches consider it unholy to kiss within the walls of the Church. Seems like Prince Harry was waiting to get out of the church to seal the deal. As soon as they exited the church, Harry planted the kiss on his bride’s lips. You can see the love and adoration here.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gather with their family and friends outside the Chapel, and are greeted by 200 guests involved with organisations closely associated with the couple #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/b8vHcgq979 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

After days and months of anticipation, it felt surreal to see the couple finally becoming man and wife, with many witnesses to the same, from Meghan’s Hollywood co-stars to the royal acquaintances.

The royal wedding had many memorable details to cherish. From Meghan’s dress carrying the floral legacy of 53 Commonwealth countries to her mother getting emotional during the ceremony, this was one beautiful wedding to remember. But definitely, the kiss will top the charts.