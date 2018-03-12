Priya Prakash Varrier to be Ranveer Singhs leading lady in Simmba?

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty usually has his films making the headlines as they make it big at the box office. And with the in-form Ranveer Singh in the mix, he would be unstoppable. Ranveer is currently on a high after playing the role of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. His performance in the film was widely appreciated by critics and fans alike. Ranveer and Rohit are set to work on Simmba which is being touted as a full-blown action film.

Most would do anything to bag a role in Simmba. But according to a Deccan Chronicle report, the ‘wink queen’ Priya Prakash Varrier has beaten everyone to it. Varrier had become a sensation overnight after a video clip of her wink and smile from her debut Malayalam film went viral.

It turns out that Karan Johar, who is co-producing Simmba, is eager to have her on board for the film. Varrier had also said in some interviews that she is a fan of Ranveer Singh and would love to work with him.

A source speaking to Deccan Chronicle said, "The girl's role is not so big in the film. But Priya has become an overnight craze with the wink of an eye. Bollywood is interested in her. And who better equipped to consolidate Priya's supremacy in the virtual world in the arena of cinema than Karan Johar?"

Simmba is slated to be released on December 28 this year.