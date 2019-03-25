Priyanka Chopra admits to Facetime s*x during 'long stints apart' with husband Nick Jonas

Months after their gorgeous wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' marriage is still talked about. The credit goes to both the stars who keep spilling secrets about the wedding as well as their lives otherwise. With Priyanka appearing in Jonas Brothers' latest music video Sucker, Nick and PeeCee are also an at-work couple now! No wonder they'd have a lot to talk about. But Priyanka's latest revelation on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen has got everyone talking!

Like we know, the two are often countries apart. While Nick has his own work commitments down the West, Priyanka often flies back to India for shoots. She was quizzed about her 'heat' quotient with the husband during her times apart from him and asked whether she believed in Face-time sex and sexting. 'For sure' was her answer. Quite honest! PeeCee also revealed that she once helped Nick manscaping...at the back of his head! “Once, I did once. Just his fade, back there," she said.

The two put up such adorable PDA shows on social media...that their heat quotient is quite unquestionable, to be honest. What do you think?

After the success of Sucker which made to the no. 1 position of Billboard's Top 100 hits, Nick and brother Joe Jonas, are already shooting something else. Is a new project on the cards?

Priyanka, on the other hand, awaits the release of her next Hindi film, Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. We hear she is also in talks with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his forthcoming venture Gangubai.