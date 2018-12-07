Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone weddings: Comparing the two grand events

Indians are hooked on to the Internet as two mega-celebrity weddings dominate. What’s more, both were as diverse as they come. One was a public declaration of love, luxury and combined star power. The other, held in a fortress and displayed through the rose coloured lens of one select publication, a luminous and spontaneous affair with the bride’s overwhelming clout shining bright with the Prime Minister in attendance. One witnessed a bizarre moment of the bride called out as a sham artiste by the world’s most respected newspaper, only to withdraw; the second showing the glitzy rise of young superstars in cinema, and in public imagination, creating new ‘goals’ for relationships and power weddings.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot with a total of 6 events in all. Their dream wedding began at Lake Como, Italy, the preferred destination of Hollywood and music celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes amongst others. Designer and coordinated- words that capture their events perfectly- right from the Sangeet, to the Sindhi wedding ceremony to the Konkani wedding ceremony- Ranveer and Deepika were masterfully coordinated in their choice of outfits and accessories. An insider says that both managed details of their wedding like a mega film project- with efficient teams in charge and regular progress reports. The meticulous eye to detail showed. Their pictures, like the one from their Bangalore reception, spelt perfect poise. Sporting designers and labels across the spectrum like Angadi Galleria, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Rohit Bal and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla- this couple geared their set of grand celebrations for the picture-perfect wedding album. Looking ravishing in all her outfits, Deepika represented the dream bride for most Indian families. It will not come as any surprise if brides copy her outfits across the country. Ranveer Singh, leaving behind his signature dramatic, quirky sense of fashion, sported elegant and stylish outfits for each ceremony- setting a few benchmarks on being a trendy yet traditional groom. And the best part of their wedding celebrations was the big fat Bollywood reception, the final conclusion. With almost everyone that mattered gathered here, Deepika and Ranveer came across as very popular within the film fraternity. Soon after, Ranveer’s trailer of Simmba hit at an event, almost culminating as a suitable end to this grand wedding spree. It also signalled what is crucial to both these actors- marriage does not mean slowing down or less focus on their careers. Both are here to act and will continue to seek good work onscreen.

Contrarily, PeeCee’s wedding at the royal and beautiful Umaid Bhawan Palace had all the trappings of a classic celebrity wedding as Hollywood tends to envisage. An opinion piece carried by The Cut, a weekly supplement centered on women that the New York Times has, had an extremely negative focus on Priyanka Chopra. Commenting on her mega wedding to Nick Jonas, spread over a lavish 5 days, it called her a ‘global scam artiste’ and almost made Jonas out to be a misled lamb in the woods. Clearly, the journalist in question is not familiar with grandiosity and eye-popping expense that rich Indian weddings tend to have. The article had to be withdrawn, after much criticism by Indian celebrities and people in general. But this isn’t the only cynical piece doing the rounds.

NickYanka or Chonas, as the couple has been quirkily named by the online fan-verse, has made for judgmental copy across American media. Vox ran an analytical piece on their brand friendliness, given that both PeeCee and Nick utilised Tiffany’s extensively for pre-wedding events and their engagement. Their quick courtship, having come as a surprise, has sparked speculation, ranging from mild to extremely critical, that the entire wedding is a marketing savvy financial exercise for the couple.

I believe that this angle is taking cynicism too far. Priyanka Chopra is one of the most ambitious persons I’ve ever met. Having interacted with her over the years, her fierce focus on being a truly celebrated actor, and a very successful person, was always evident. She never hid it. Neither has she ever hidden her natural warmth and enthusiasm. PeeCee doesn’t chat with you through a public relations filter. Her conversations are like a regular career woman who has really big dreams. So her wedding to Nick, keeping with her typically dramatic and dreamer persona, is a genuine high point in her life.

View this post on Instagram And forever starts now... ❤️ @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:36am PST

When she decided to marry Nick, as is evident from every photograph, she celebrated every moment of this event. PeeCee was heartbroken when her father, the late Dr Ashok Chopra died. She plunged herself into work- taking 16 hour plus flights straight to Los Angeles and coming back- to build a career in Hollywood and continue with her work here in India. Clearly, she isn’t much of a singer. Quantico, however, proves that she is good enough to lead in a top Network show. Priyanka has achieved success based on focus, hard work and patience. Her grand, palatial wedding, with a 16-feet cake and a 75-foot train to a gown, is literally a celebration of this relentless hard work and subsequent, sweet success.

Priyanka also ensured that her big fat wedding remained strictly between friends and family. Always committed to her family and never one who has espoused filmy friendships, the estrangement that she faced in the wake of her link-ups with SRK, might have had a role to play in keeping it fiercely private. She also tied up with the leading celebrity wedding publication, People Magazine, to document all the events in a controlled manner. As the wedding photos from the Mehndi, Sangeet and wedding ceremonies reflect, an amalgamation of leading designers- from Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla; to Ralph Lauren; to Shane and Falguni Peacock- came together in a splash of colour, glitter and signature Indian luxe to dress up this happy, spontaneous bride. Nick and Priyanka seemed to be enjoying their wedding, despite faux pas like using animals, with their families and close ones. As for her show of clout, a reception that had the Prime Minister of India stop by, speaks volumes.

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika-Ranveer, both these lavish weddings, represent contemporary Indian youth in some ways. This is a generation that earns big and spends bigger- celebrates unapologetically and works extraordinarily hard. Priyanka’s effervescent, closed-door approach just seemed classic celebrity. And there’s something to be said for Ranveer and Deepika’s unfettered celebration of love too.