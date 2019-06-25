Priyanka Kaul June 25 2019, 11.09 pm June 25 2019, 11.09 pm

It’s no news that Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, and Priyanka Chopra have niched their way in Bollywood with their own hard work. However, the beauties shot to fame after they had won beauty pageants in 2009. Lara was crowned Miss Universe while Dia and Priyanka were Miss Asia Pacific and Miss World, respectively. The panel which declared the winners were Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Waheeda Rehman, Mohammed Azharuddin, Pritish Nandy, Carolina Herrera, and Marcus Swarovski among others.

Lara posted the picture with the caption, “A HUGE shoutout to @oncueindia for completing 25 years of managing the Miss India Contest!! #silver jubilee. You guys are THE ABSOLUTE BEST and none of our journeys would have been possible or successful without that perfect first step with you’ll!!! Wishing you many many more milestones and success!!!”

All the actresses were able to make a mark in the industry after their wins. Lara Dutta made her debut in the movie Andaaz (2003), which won her a Filmfare Best Female Debut Award. She was critically applauded for her performances in the movies like Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007), Billu (2009), Chalo Dilli (2011), and David (2013).

She has been involved with humanitarian causes and was appointed as a UNFPA Goodwill Ambassador in 2001. She turned a producer with her movie Chalo Dilli. She was last seen in the movie Welcome to New York in 2018.

Dia Mirza shot to fame with her debut movie Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein (2001) opposite Madhavan. However, her career could not boast of any movie after that. The actress did a handful of movies like Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), and the recent Sanju (2018) as supporting roles. Now, the actress plays the lead role in Zee’s Kaafir opposite Mohit Raina and the show is gaining high praises.