Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar are breathless in Delhi

Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. She is currently in Delhi shooting for the film along with the other cast members, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. We all know that Delhi has been in news for bad pollution in the city and looks like it is affecting Farhan and Priyanka too.

Farhan took to Instagram to post a picture of himself and Priyanka while they were rehearsing their dialogues for a scene. The two are wearing a mask on their face so that the pollution doesn’t affect them. This is not the first time when a celeb has spoken about the pollution in Delhi.

Last year, when Parineeti Chopra and Varun Dhawan were in Delhi shooting for their respective movies, they had also shared pictures wearing a mask to avoid the pollution in the city. We wonder how people who are residing in Delhi are managing to stay in such weather.

Coming back to The Sky Is Pink, the movie is a biopic based on Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. While Zaira plays the role of Aisha, Priyanka and Farhan portray her parents in the film.