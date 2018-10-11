Priyanka Chopra and her girls catch up with Sonali Bendre

She is cancer-stricken but her spirit is soaring. Sonali Bendre is braving a medical ordeal in the US right now and has the entire nation praying for her. She is the perfect example of people who need no outer traits to look beautiful. She slays her bald look like a boss, catches up with girlfriends pretty often and cherishes bright, sunny days. Sonali recently met Priyanka Chopra, the later shared a photo on Instagram.

The photo also has actor Sophie Turner, stylist Mimi Cuttrell and brand specialist Dana Supnick posing. Looks like the girls' gang was out on a shopping spree. One can't help but see how Sonali's face is glowing with happiness!

The actor's Instagram handle is a pure inspirational boost. Some days, she is dressing up and beating the gloom. Some days, she reads through. Nevertheless, her posts are a reminder that there is always something to look up to in life.

Earlier, we saw her catching up with friends Susanne Khan, Gayatri Oberoi and Dia Mirza, who all flew to brighten up their friend's day. As she swears all the time, Sonali has actually got the best of friends.

We, at in.com, wish Sonali Bendre a speedy recovery. Watch this space for more details on her journey. ​