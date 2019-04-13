Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling to unite for a wedding drama

Ranjini Maitra April 13 2019, 1.15 pm April 13 2019, 1.15 pm

Priyanka Chopra's Isn't It Romantic, which was also her last Hollywood stint, did not turn out to be a very romantic endeavor. But, the next that could set it all right is here! A report on Deadline reveals that Priyanka Chopra is all set to team up with Mindy Kaling for a wedding comedy. Kaling, also a comedian and writer, is likely to pen the script in collaboration with writer Dan Goor. She might also don the director's hat for this one.

The report also suggests that the idea was being chased by a number of big players including Sony, Netflix, and Amazon Studios while Universal Pictures had the last laugh. The film will be shot across India and America, with Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures also being one of the producers alongside Kaling International and others. It revolves around a big, fat Indian wedding and taps on the obvious cultural clashes that follow. An interesting stint for Chopra, months after her own big, fat Indo-American wedding!

Many of the details have yet to surface, but we hear it is being called a mix between Crazy Rich Asians and My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Crazy Rich Asians, a 2018 comedy film, was based on Kevin Kwan's novel with the same name and revolves around a couple who travels to Singapore for a friend's wedding and jumps into a pool of complicated affairs. My Big Fat Greek Wedding, on the other hand, is a romantic comedy wherein the protagonist, an American-Greek woman, falls in love with a non-Greek. If you come to merge the two plotlines, you get hunches of a madcap wedding and a series of events unfolding afterwards.

Priyanka Chopra, presently, also awaits the release of her Hindi film, Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, that stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.