Smoking is injurious to health. Haven't we read this line in numerous films? Bollywood celebs have quite often campaigned against smoking. However, what do the fans do when their beloved actors are caught live smoking on camera? In one such picture that has gone viral, Priyanka Chopra is seen smoking. What’s surprising is the fact that she is accompanied by her Madhu Chopra. The senior Chopra seems to be ready to puff a cigar.

Guess it is PeeCee’s hubby Nick Jonas’ influence on his mom-in-law. As seen earlier the ‘Cool’ singer has been a big fan of cigars. The viral pic where the entire family is busy smoking away hasn’t gone down too well with the actress’s followers. They have been calling Priyanka a “hypocrite”. Reason, back in 2010, the Bajirao Mastani actress had tweeted, “Smoking is awful!! Yuck!!” Some also mocked anti-crackers campaign that Priyanka was a part of during Diwali. Plus, PeeCee in the past has opened about having survived chronic Asthama. All of this has led to a severe backlash.

Check out the tweets below:

Yeh kaun saa Asthma hai jo kewal Diwali me hi hota hai 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/EhhzlO4ZhY — Sushant Kumar Rai 🇮🇳 (@Skraivns) July 21, 2019

Good to know your asthma is gone — Oɱƙαɾ (@SeeinGoul) July 21, 2019

The troubled times come for PeeCee during her birthday week. The actress is having a ball of a time in Miami with her family as she brought in her birthday on July 18. The grand bash was held at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida for the actress, who looked stunning in a red sequin long-sleeve outfit which had a dropping neckline. The diva was treated to a five-tier red and gold glittery birthday cake that matched her outfit.