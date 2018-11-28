image
Wednesday, November 28th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas add a silver touch to their wedding

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas add a silver touch to their wedding

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 28 2018, 1.45 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentnick jonasPriyanka Chopra
nextArjun Kapoor is seeing red as trolls attack sister Anshula Kapoor with rape threats
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Sindhi wedding outfits: Watch how Sabyasachi weaved magic

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Ahead of their marriage, the festivities begin with a puja

Ranveer Singh's magnificent look on Filmfare's cover is bewitching and how!