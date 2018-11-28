Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas add a silver touch to their wedding

As we get closer to the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, more and more details seem to emerge. The couple announced their relationship to the world through a Roka ceremony and are now ready to take their vows at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in the first week of December. As the fans brace themselves for a week full of Nickyanka updates, here’s something new. The couple has a special something planned for their guests.

According to reports, Priyanka and Nick have decided to gift their guests a specially designed silver coin. The coin has their initials engraved on one of its sides. It also has a carving of Lord Ganesha and the Goddess Laxmi on the other side. The coin is apparently designed by a popular jeweller in Mumbai.

Priyanka’s family seems to be religious and are apparently conducting a puja at her residence today. After that, they’ll head over to Jodhpur. Besides the traditional Hindu wedding, there will also be a Christian wedding of the two.

Priyanka and Nick reportedly threw a party for their close friends on November 27 and had called in her brother Siddharth, cousin Parineeti and Alia Bhatt. Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner recently arrived in Mumbai for the wedding. The word on the street is that Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, who played cupid between Nick and PeeCee will also arrive for the wedding.