Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas all decked up in Italy for Isha Ambani’s engagement

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are inseparable and their adorable public appearances together are just a treat for sore eyes. Every time they step put together, our paps just cannot have enough of their chemistry. Now, the much-in-love couple has flied to Italy, Lake Como to be a part of Isha Ambani’s engagement with Anand Piramal; Isha Ambani is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

Coming back to our lovely couple, Peecee looks gorgeous in a beige colour embellished saree whereas Nick is super handsome in a black sherwani. The last time we saw Nick in a traditional getup ‘twas during their roka ceremony, and we think he looks highly adorable in them. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also shared a close-up shot of Nick and a video of Peecee displaying her adaayein as usual.

The couple has been traveling a lot of late; like, last month they were in Mexico followed by a quick holiday in California where they seemed to have enjoyed the ‘ranch’ life with their friends. Reports have it that they will be tying the knot in the United States and will follow it up with a reception in India. Can’t wait!