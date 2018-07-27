Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas already ENGAGED?

All it took was one tweet, in the ‘Nick’ of a time. Ali Abbas Zafar, who is helming Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, took to Twitter to drop not one but two bombs on our unaware selves. Priyanka Chopra, the leading lady had opted out of Bharat, and Ali’s tweet hinted at her tying the knot with boyfriend Nick Jonas. And while we were letting the news sink in, reports came in that the couple has already got engaged!

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

According to a report in PEOPLE, the couple got engaged a week ago on her 36th birthday while the two were in London. “Nick closed down on a Tiffany store in NYC to buy her an engagement ring. They are so happy,” a source said. “His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” the source continued.

Nick and Priyanka’s London diaries were for all to see. From them cycling on the streets to their double date with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and fiancée Sophie Turner, Nick and Priyanka’s romance was evident in the English air as we witnessed it on various social media accounts, including Nick’s.

Talking about the two, Priyanka and Nick’s relationship rumours began back in 2017, when the two made a joint appearance on the red carpet of Met Gala. However, the reports died soon after. It resurfaced when PeeCee and Nick were seen cosying up on a yacht. And then it was all but confirmed when Priyanka was Nick’s date at his family wedding and he came in later to meet her family in Mumbai. While we waited for them to reveal more, looks like the M word is not far away now. While the country speculated about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s alleged wedding, PeeCee and Nick have stolen the thunder and how.

The two have stuck together through trolls and jibes and what not. It will have to be seen if Priyanka and Nick will indeed tie the knot soon. We have our reasons to believe though. If she has opted out of such a big venture that was touted to be her big Bollywood comeback, it must be for something special.