Bollywood Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to Tareefan Ranjini Maitra March 27 2019, 8.59 am March 27 2019, 8.59 am

Priyanka Chopra might be a familiar name down the West these days. She might even be more frequent with her American shows and films than with Hindi films. But at the end of the day, Desi Girl remains Desi Girl. Nothing quite replaces the beats and the charm of a Bollywood song. Priyanka is now passing on her fondness for Hindi songs to husband Nick Jonas, brother-in-law Joe Jonas and Joe's fiance and her friend Sophie Turner as well!

If you follow them on social media, you already know that both Priyanka and Nick love traveling. Doesn't matter how occupied they are, they still have time for another quick vacation. They are right now holidaying in Miami and went for a stroll around the Miami beach. PeeCee, who was probably missing the good old flavour of Bollywood, decided to play one. Hence, we had the two Jonas brothers and their lady loves grooving to Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding!

The beauty was recently seen in a funky avatar in Jonas Brothers' latest music video Sucker. The video, that marked their comeback after six long years, went on to become a strong success and soon became the number one track on the Billboard Top 100 hits list.

PeeCee has been spilling juicy secrets about her personal life as well. She recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and revealed that she was all in for Facetime sex and sexting during times when she and her husband were countries apart!