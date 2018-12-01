Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially man and wife

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are husband and wife. People Magazine exclusively reports that the couple is already married as per Christian rituals! The wedding took place at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan, as decided previously. The report in People further suggests that Nick's father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. officiated the Christian wedding. The couple exchanged wedding bands specially designed by famous Swiss luxury watch and jewellery brand Chopard. Both the bride and the groom wore Ralph Lauren creations.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding is the talk of the town, and not surprisingly so. Priyanka, who was shooting in Delhi for The Sky is Pink, came back to Mumbai a couple of days back. Nick, along with his brother Joe Jonas and friend Sophie Turner arrived in India earlier this work and participated in a puja at Priyanka's mother's place after which they left for Jodhpur. Both the Christian wedding and the Hindu wedding ceremony was to take place on 2nd December.

As we already know, both Nick and Priyanka wanted their own ethnicities and cultural backgrounds to be honoured. Hence, they decided to keep both a Christian wedding and a traditional Hindu marriage ceremony. The latter will take place on Sunday.

We wish Priyanka and Nick a joyous married life ahead!