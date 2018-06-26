home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on a fun vacay in Goa and here’s the FIRST PIC!

First published: June 26, 2018 08:47 AM IST | Updated: June 26, 2018 08:47 AM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

Actress Priyanka Chopra has returned to the bay with her rumoured beau Nick Jonas this time. As the couple were spotted at the airport, shutterbugs couldn’t stop clicking for it was the first time that Nick Jonas came to Mumbai and that too with his ladylove. However, the couple chose to avoid the paparazzi then. But later when Priyanka threw a bash and got Nick to meet her friends, it’s then that the couple kind of made it official as they were clicked holding hands while entering the party venue.

While all this was happening, there were talks of how Nick has come to meet her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra and we don’t know if that was the sole purpose, but the singer is definitely having a good time with Priyanka’s family and friends as they all have headed to Goa for a fun-filled holiday. Yes, Priyanka and Nick are accompanied by her family which also includes actress-cousin Parineeti Chopra.

Some time back, a video of Priyanka and Parineeti, which was posted by the latter went viral on web. It had the two ladies getting drenched in Goa rains while singing Tip Tip Barsa Paani. However, the absence of Jonas made it seem incomplete. Now comes the first picture from their vacation and they surely seem like one happy family already. Have a look here:

priyanka with her friends, family and fans in GOA. #priyankachopra #parineetichopra #nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Fan Page 🌏 ❤︎ (@pcourheartbeat) on Jun 25, 2018 at 8:11am PDT

Wearing a white and green checkered shirt dress, PC looks pretty whereas Nick is seen wearing a black vest and shorts. With all these pictures and outings, we really hope that they make their relationship official soon.

