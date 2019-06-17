Divya Ramnani June 17 2019, 9.17 am June 17 2019, 9.17 am

The fact that global diva Priyanka Chopra is extremely close to her mother, Madhu Chopra, is not really a secret. She is someone who has stood by the actor's side like a rock, through thick and thin. Madhu Chopra, on June 16, 2019, celebrated her 61st birthday, and while she was being flooded with wishes from across the world, the most special ones came in from darling daughter Priyanka and son-in-law, Nick Jonas.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Baywatch actor shared a picture of herself with mommy Chopra. And, needless to say, both Priyanka and Madhu looked beautiful as ever. In the picture, PeeCee is seen in a shimmery striped shirt while her mommy is in a sleeveless blue dress and a neckpiece. In her caption, Priyanka Chopra wished her mother by calling her the ‘best birthday girl ever’. The actor also thanked her for her never-ending support.

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post for Madhu Chopra here:

Priyanka Chopra’s better-half and singer Nick Jonas, too, made it a point to make his mother-in-law’s big day special. The Sucker singer took to his Instagram account and shared an image of him with Madhu, as they were all smiles. His caption read, “Happy birthday Madhu Malati, I love you.” Aww! We love this bonding!

Take a look at Nick Jonas’ wish for Madhu Chopra here:

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra remembered her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, on the occasion of Father’s Day. It is a known fact that the former beauty queen has always been her ‘daddy’s little girl’ and her heartwarming caption will warm the cockles of your heart.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s wish for father Ashok Chopra here:

Not to miss Nick Jonas' extremely special wish for Ashok Chopra, as he thanked the latter for bringing an 'incredible woman' like Priyanka Chopra into this world.

Check out Nick Jonas' wish on the occasion of Fathers Day here: