Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can’t keep their hands off each other

There’s no doubt that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are madly in love with each other. The chemistry between the two is adorable whenever they are together and of course how can we forget their social media PDA. But well, not just on social media, Chopra and Jonas don’t shy off from showing their love in public as well. Recently, the two attended Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary event and Priyanka took to Instagram to share the pictures from the event.

The two are looking amazing together. However, there’s one common thing in all the pictures. Chopra and Jonas can’t keep their hands off each other. In one of the pictures, there’s someone else sitting in between the two, but still, PeeCee is holding Nick’s hand. Now isn’t that cute?

Priyanka and Nick got engaged last month in a traditional manner in Mumbai at the former’s residence. The actress’ in-laws too had attended the ceremony which was followed by a bash. The party was attended by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vishal Bhardwaj and others.

Talking about Priyanka’s movies, the actress will make her Bollywood comeback with The Sky Is Pink. She also has Hollywood films like A Kid Like Jake, Isn’t It Romantic? and Cowboy Ninja Viking in her kitty.