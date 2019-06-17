Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
farhan akhtarMadhu Akhouri ChopraPriyanka ChopraRohit SarafZaria Wasim
nextBrahmastra: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt split at the Mumbai airport

within