Nilofar Shaikh June 18 2019, 12.13 am June 18 2019, 12.13 am

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for a perfect couple. Both actors have often revealed their fondness for their loved ones. This Father’s Day also marked Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra’s birthday. Priyanka took to her social media handle and shared a post that read - Father’s Day on moms birthday.. it’s almost like dad is here celebrating with us. Don’t need a day to miss and appreciate you dad. I love you. #HappyFathersDay.

Now, Madhu Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Priyanka and Nick. Madhu Chopra had flew to Boston, to celebrate her special day, with her daughter and son-in-law. The caption reads, "A memorable birthday in Boston. Thank you family." Yesterday, PeeCee, also shared a picture on her Instagram handle, wishing her a happy birthday.

Here are the posts by Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

View this post on Instagram A memorable birthday in Boston. Thank you family A post shared by Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@madhumalati) on Jun 17, 2019 at 8:18am PDT

Yesterday, Peecee shared a Father's Day post on her social media handle. She wished her father, the late Dr Ashok Chopra and father-in-law Kevin Jonas Sr through her post. On the other hand, even Nick took to his social media handle and wished his father and Priyanka's father.