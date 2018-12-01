Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' chemistry oozes love as they appear on Vogue Newlyweds

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now married! On Saturday, they took the wedding vows in a Christian ceremony, at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan in Rajasthan. The wedding was officiated by Nick's father, in the presence of family members and close ones. In one of her interviews Priyanka joked about how everyone will need to take a vacation after this wedding. It's kind of true, given how everything was decided in a really short notice! Meanwhile, this newly married couple is featuring in too many amazing things.

Not just Priyanka but all the A-listers of Bollywood regularly feature on the country's top magazine covers. But Priyanka has the honour of becoming the first ever Indian celebrity to feature on the cover Vogue US! As part of the interview, the actress and her now husband Nick played this super fun game called Vogue Newlyweds. Here, the couple who just tied the knot, was made to answer a few questions about each other. Believe us when we tell you that they remember every minuscule detail about their love life.

Vogue has also launched its very first digital cover and it features Nick and Priyanka. The cover is a glimpse of the couple enjoying moments of bliss as the American singer-lyricist plays a few tunes to his ladylove. We can soon expect Indian magazines to follow suit with digital covers as well! Too many firsts for Nickyanka, don’t you think? The celebrations aren't over, though. On 2nd December, a traditional Hindu marriage is to follow. We can't wait to have a glimpse of Priyanka, the bride!