Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas do some catching up with Sonam and Anand in Italy

The lavish engagement ceremony of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani was quite a star-studded affair. Among A-listers who joined the celebration were Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who did some catching up later! Priyanka and Nick were seen hanging out with friends Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja who also attended the engagement ceremony in Italy.

They chilled like a boss by the pool. These photos are proof! Looks like Anand and Nick struck the buddy zone as well.

Sonam and Priyanka have bonded quite well of late. In fact, some are calling them the new BFFs in town! You might remember how they indulged in some camaraderie on social media when the trailer of Veere Di Wedding released or Priyanka's blazer dress set the internet on fire. In an industry where rumours of unpleasant catfights are always surfacing, it was refreshing to see two of B-town's leading ladies heading for a new friendship.

This year, as Sonam and Anand got married, Priyanka had to give it a miss as she was set to attend the Met Gala 2018. But she posted an adorable message for the newlyweds!

Congratulations @sonamakapoor and @anandahuja on your big day!! I’m so bummed I couldn’t be there for the elegance that was your wedding. I wish you the happiest life always! Much love 💖 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 8, 2018

Hope they had fun in Italy.