Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas engagement: Madhu Chopra's words of wisdom for her first born

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing all the limelight on the personal front, and the reason is pretty special. Ever since she walked in full public glory, hand in hand with her American beau Nick Jonas, rumours of wedding bells started doing the rounds of the internet.

Now, as she is finally ready to take the plunge with a roka ceremony followed by an engagement party on Saturday, fans and followers cannot contain their excitement over the special day of her life. Her mother Dr. Madhu Chopra, like a doting parent, churns out a piece of advice for her darling daughter, ahead of the ceremony.

In an interview with Zoom, Mrs Chopra said the husband should be qualified enough to take good care of his wife’s health and happiness and he should treat every day like Valentine’s Day. Citing an example of her own marriage with the late Dr Ashok Chopra, she stated that instead of fighting and mulling over silly things, they should sit down and have a chat to understand each other’s point of view better. Well, that’s some great advice there. Peecee and Nick, are you guys listening?

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra walked out of the Salman Khan starrer, Bharat, and has now begun shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.