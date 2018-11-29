Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ first date lasted all of five minutes

We’ve spent the last few weeks refreshing our feeds for any image we can get our hands on of couples getting married and loving on each other. We have had our full share of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh over the last month and now it’s time to binge on another star couple. The Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding is upon us and we cannot get enough of their wedding deets. From visuals of the palace that will serve as the backdrop of their grand wedding to what the couple will wear, we’re ready to lap up anything that comes our way. But much before this weekend arrived, a magical love story unravelled. The time when Nick got down on one knee on a date that lasted barely 5 minutes.

In an exclusive cover interview that will appear in the January 2019 issue of Vogue, the couple unwrapped their love saga for fans waiting in bated breath to know how it went down. Nick Jonas, the 26-year-old American singer and actor, recalled noticing Priyanka in a long black sequined Michael Kors Collection dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017. While they had known each other and were text-friends, this meeting seemed to have set the sparks off. Nick told the magazine, “And I put my drink down, get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud.” Nick then went on to suggest they have a drink together.

While Nick may have been looking for a date that evening, Priyanka had a busy night ahead. The Quantico star had a flight to catch back to India but she didn’t turn Nick down. She took out five minutes. And those five minutes is what went on to be their first ever date.

After many such dates, (the others were of longer durations of course) Priyanka and Nick are all set to tie to knot in dreamy Jodhpur this weekend. A perfect start to a happily ever after.