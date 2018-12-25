Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get an unofficial Simpsons toon, will the real thing follow?

She may not be in favour of how Indians have been represented in the world of Simpsons in the past but Priyanka Chopra has now been made a part of it nonetheless by artists on social media. Artwork that is now going viral and has been shared by Priyanka herself on the Internet. When we last checked, the work by Stefano Monda and Rino Ruso was already liked more than a million times on Instagram. The two are not affiliated to FOX which makes these unofficial fan sketches.

The two pieces show the Indian and Christian wedding of Nick and Priyanka respectively in trademark Simpsons format. While some fans of the sitcom were impressed with the art, others thought Nick looked more like David Schwimmer from FRIENDS. Some even pointed out how Priyanka was differently represented in the two pieces as far as the skin colour goes. Priyanka has herself criticised the sitcom’s representation of Indians in the past.

View this post on Instagram Love #simpsons A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 24, 2018 at 7:27pm PST

During her appearance on a chat show the Quantico star spoke about the portrayal of the Indian-American Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on the show. “He was the bane of my life growing up,” Chopra said. “I was always asked when I was in high school—like at 14, 15—why I didn’t speak like that…I always had questions like that.” Priyanka said that it was time to try and erase stereotypes. “Yes, it’s a cartoon. Yes, it’s a pop culturally super successful show but that gives it more responsibility.”

Artists may be dreaming up a Priyanka Chopra appearance on the super hit American sitcom but celebrities like Meryl Streep, Michael Jackson, Stephen Hawking, Michelle Pfieffer, Ringo Star and Mark Hamill have all been part of the show in the past officially. One of the longest-running show in the US rolled out its 30th season in September this year. We don’t know whether Priyanka will be on the show any time soon but the fans sure want it.