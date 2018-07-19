Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go a whiter shade of pale on the streets of London

They're hot and totally big shot! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are going all out and totally unapologetic about their Hollywood love diaries and we are loving it. PeeCee brought in her 36th birthday yesterday and guess what! She did so with Nick. And now we have our hands on the pictures, from the morning after. Coming out of their hotel room (allegedly), the two are dressed in shades of white and are defining couple goals to the tee! Take a look.

Forget painting the town red with love, the two are redefining the term white nights. Priyanka's first birthday picture was also courtesy Nick as the two dined together. She put up a story of silhouetted dessert, replete with candles. Romantic and thoughtful.

The rate at which the two are going, it's pretty evident that they are head over heels for each other. In fact, a while back, Priyanka and Nick also went on a double date with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner. A while back, Nick was in Mumbai to meet Priyanka's family, and the Desi Girl's rendezvous with the Jonas family is quite frequent as well.

Nick and Priyanka in London 📸 A post shared by The Jonas Diaries (@thejonasdiaries) on Jul 16, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

The two were spotted together for the first time on the red carpet of Met Gala 2017. Though the tongues set wagging but the whiffs died down soon after. The rumour dragon reared its head once again when earlier this year pictures of PeeCee and Nick cosying up on a yacht together, along with a couple of friends, came out. And since then, there has been no stopping the two. From their catch-ups post that, which involved the two mingling with their respective families, to them going hand in hand at events, the couple has certainly got our hearts beating to the tunes of their affair.

So does that mean we'll get to hear the wedding bells soon? We'll certainly be keeping our ears open!