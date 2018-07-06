Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go big on the streets of BIG APPLE

The saga of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' scorching affair is the talk of the town. Despite the silly critiques, there is no doubt that the two are going strong and flaunting their affection just the right way. Post Nick's Goan vacation with PeeCee and family, the two are now in the BIG APPLE aka New York city where they were spotted cycling away to happiness.

We are absolutely zinged with the fact that these two are not shying away from holding hands in public. Be it at the Ambanis' function in India, or in the aglow alleys of New York, Priyanka and Nick are holding hands and carrying that smile which speaks of love.

PeeCee also flaunted a beautiful pendant on her Insta story recently, and we have our suspicions that it came to her as a gift from Nick. Well, the girl glows like anything while adorning a gift from the one she loves. And PeeCee is no different. The desi girl is smitten with the videsi boy and how!

Well, PeeCee is soon due to be back in the bay as she is to start shooting for her big Bollywood comeback, Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. Given these two are together almost all the time, it will have to be seen if Nick joins her this time.