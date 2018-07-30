Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas go double dating with royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are the ‘in’ couple now. The two are now reportedly engaged and Priyanka has even quit her film Bharat, apparently for that purpose. This is a huge step, given Bharat, starring Salman Khan, was touted to be her big Bollywood comeback. However, latest reports claim that the pair had met for a double date with none other than PeeCee’s bestie and the new Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry.

Priyanka and Nick reportedly met the royals on the same week that Nick proposed to the desi girl. Priyanka and Meghan share a great friendship and used to spend a lot of time together. Many media reports confirmed the news of the couple’s engagement on July 27 and a tweet from director Ali Abbas Zafar sounded a lot like Priyanka was engaged.

According to People, Nick had gone down to a New York-based Tiffany’s store to find the best ring for his ladylove. Once Priyanka said yes, the couple was spotted on several dates over the last two months.

Meghan and Harry have been married for about three months now. With marriage on the cards for their friends, we’re sure that the actress and her boyfriend received a lot of advice from the royal couple.