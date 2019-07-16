Priyanka Kaul July 16 2019, 12.27 pm July 16 2019, 12.27 pm

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been an inspiration to millions when it comes to things that a new couple should do. Be it public events like the Cannes or a more personal affair like the Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding in France the two seem completely into each other. After the Turner-Jonas wedding, the two even decided on a holiday of their own in Italy and had kept their fans posted with their adorable pictures. And now, there’s a video of the two from a Karaoke night, posted by their fan club.

Check out the video here:

A two-part video had recently surfaced online where the two were enjoying a Karaoke night at a party. The duo can be heard singing the Jonas brother's song Sucker. In one clip, our Desi girl takes charge like a boss as she sings along the song and moves to the beats. Nick Jonas, on the other hand clearly looked a little shy in the other part. Undoubtedly, Peecee’s energy is unmatchable.

Sucker was released on April 27, this year. The track marked the comeback of the JoBro trio of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas after 6 long years. Fans were in for an even bigger delight with its music video. The video featured the spouses of the three Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas respectively. The song was a hit and topped the charts at the number 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100. The comeback single made history, as it was the first Jonas Brothers’ song to reach the top spot ever. The ladies surely proved to a good luck charm for the men. Chopra too is a known singer and has a few international songs to her name. We guess it would be a great idea if they come together for a duet sometime soon. Or maybe they already are, who knows?