Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ honeymoon will be short and sweet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Jodhpur. The wedding festivities went on for four days. While Priyanka had shared the pictures from her mehendi and sangeet ceremony, we had to wait for long to see her wedding pictures. Finally, on Tuesday evening, the wedding pictures of the actress were out and as expected they were stunning. On Tuesday evening, Nickyanka had a wedding reception in Delhi which was attended by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reportedly, another reception is being planned in Mumbai for B-Town celebs. As the two are married now, we are sure their fans want to know about their honeymoon plans.

According to a report in DNA, Priyanka and Nick will be flying to an exotic location for their honeymoon, but before that, PeeCee will be wrapping up a few professional commitments. A source said, “Priyanka has a few ad campaigns lined up, which she needs to shoot for in the coming week. Post that, the couple will throw a bash for the film industry either on December 15 or 16.” After the Mumbai reception, she will be back on the sets of her next Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink. The source said, “The team will take a short break during Christmas. That’s when Nickyanka will fly to an exotic location for their honeymoon. PeeCee will leave the country around December 27 and return in the first week of January.”

It won’t be a long honeymoon for Nikyanka, but the two will ring in their first New Year as the married couple together. “Once she comes back, Priyanka will begin the Ahmedabad schedule for her next. After she has completed all her work commitments, she and Nick will take off for another trip, albeit a longer one this time,” the source said.