Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas host first Mumbai reception amidst much fanfare

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are finally hosting their wedding reception in Mumbai. Fans have been waiting for this day since the much-in-love couple exchanged vows in early December. Their reception, in PeeCee’s home city, on Wednesday will host the media and will see senior journalists and members of the press gracing the occasion. While the venue for the first reception pales in comparison to their wedding location in Jodhpur, it’s still a sight of beauty.

The couple’s insignia ‘NP’ adorned the stage that is covered with white flowers across the background. The frame is ready to host the guests. Priyanka and Nick will also host another reception on Thursday and that’s going to be a big one. It will see Priyanka’s Bollywood buddies pour in to greet the wedded couple. Priyanka may not have been around in Bollywood for the last 4 years now but the babe has spent a good 15 years in the industry, so we’re expecting some big names to walk in come Friday.

After making the media wait for long, the ravishing couple finally made their grand entry at around 9.45 pm. Decked up in their stunning traditional attires, the heavenly couple was a treat to the eyes!

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 and 2 with a Christian and Hindu wedding ceremony on each day. The lucky location in Jodhpur was the Umaid Bhawan Palace. It was a sight to see! Royal and dreamy to say the least.

View this post on Instagram And forever starts now... ❤️ @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:36am PST