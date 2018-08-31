image
Friday, August 31st 2018
English
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas jet off to Mexico for a vacay!

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas jet off to Mexico for a vacay!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   August 31 2018, 4.58 pm
back
BollywoodcoupleEntertainmentlifestylemexiconick jonasNickyankaPriyanka Chopratravelvacation
nextMeme game with Arjun Kapoor: You meme me, I meme me, we meme you
ALSO READ

Kangana vs Sonu: Onscreen Rani Lakhsmibai and Sadashivrao bhau are up for a fight?

Here’s how Varun Dhawan got Mauji’s look right for Sui Dhaaga

Meme game with Arjun Kapoor: You meme me, I meme me, we meme you