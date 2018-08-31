Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas jet off to Mexico for a vacay!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ whirlwind romance became legit when the two got engaged earlier this month. From the time when PeeCee went hiding her engagement ring from the media to finally the duo throwing a bash for their close ones after their roka, every event from their lives made it to the internet. And now looks like the lovebirds are in the mood to spend some alone time chilling abroad.

The romance continues as the happy couple was spotted in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Well, the always fashion conscious babe, Priyanka was papped looking all sophisticated in a blue and white sundress. On the other hand, the handsome lad, Nick opted for a cool and casual look which comprised of blue jeans and a short orange button down shirt. But one thing which was common, was their black reflectors, to avoid the sun.

The best tip which one can learn from Nickyanka is how to take time out from their hectic schedule and pour in love for each other. They are literally inseparable as even when apart, love pours out on social media.

Talking about Priyanka’s professional commitments, as of now, she has only The Sky Is Pink, in her kitty after she exited Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat opposite Salman Khan. She had reportedly signed Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt but the film has been postponed indefinitely. While beau Nick Jonas released a new track, titled Right Now, in collaboration with German musician Robin Schulz.