image
Friday, November 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story is similar to that of her parents, here’s how!

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story is similar to that of her parents, here’s how!

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   November 30 2018, 10.48 am
back
Ashok ChopraBollywoodEntertainmentMadhu Chopranick jonasPriyanka Chopra
nextGood News! Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's film starts rolling sans them
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: BFF Arpita Khan Sharma lands in Jodhpur

Not just Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Katy Perry, Elizabeth Hurley too got hitched in India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ first date lasted all of five minutes