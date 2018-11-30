Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story is similar to that of her parents, here’s how!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love story sounds like a typical Bollywood drama with a happy ending. Of course a new age one! They started chatting, met at the Met Gala and fell in love. But unlike the next-gen commitment phobic maniacs, they were quick enough to take their relationship forward. Within months of dating, they got engaged and now, they are set to tie the knot. Well, when lady narrates her own love story, she is reminded of her parents. Why? Scroll on…

In an interview to Vogue, Priyanka said that her parents got married quickly after their first meeting. She describes that her mom Madhu met Ashok Chopra at a party in Bareilly and in ten days they were married. Though Nick and Priyanka took more than ten days to come to this decision, definitely are quick enough to take the plunge as compared to other couples these days. As if “It’s in your genes” as her mom states.

In the same interview, Nick revealed that he met Madhu Chopra for the first time, she was dressed in a nightgown.

We just hope how Madhu and Ashok Chopra had a beautiful journey as a married couple, Nick and Priyanka too find their set of happiness.

P.S. We are waiting for some pictures from your awesome wedding Nickyanka, be the new age stars and make use of social media ASAP. Will you?