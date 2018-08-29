Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ moms turn desi girls with desi twirls!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love saga is out in the open. The couple dated each other for almost three months and finally got engaged in a traditional roka ceremony at PeeCee’s Mumbai abode. Just after the roka, on the same day, Priyanka and Nick celebrated their togetherness with a bash in the evening which saw few Bollywood stars in attendance.

It’s been almost 2 weeks after the engagement party, but looks like Nick Jonas’ mother Denise is still not out of the celebratory mode and is missing all the sweet moments from the party. On Wednesday, Denise took to her Instagram account and shared a video where we see mama Jonas dancing on a Punjabi tune. Umm…or we can say that she is at least trying to match up with Priyanka’s mom.

We see PeeCee’s mom Madhu Chopra teaching Denise few desi steps and of course the thumkas. Both the mommas are seen having a great time dancing on a Punjabi number. While we see Madhu in a red saree, mama Jonas ditched the saree and is seen in a Kurta instead. But we must say, the sight of the two ladies celebrating Nick and Priyanka’s engagement is melting our hearts.

Let such adorable videos keep on coming Denise Jonas, we are loving it!