Rushabh Dhruv July 07 2019, 3.14 pm July 07 2019, 3.14 pm

By now, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas might have gotten used to hitting the headlines for every and any damn reason. a Be it the pair holidaying at an exotic locale, having a ball of a time at Sophie and Joe's wedding in France to supporting each other; almost every activity of this couple is up on social media. It was just a day ago that the lovebirds were indulged in some cooking time in Italy, as they made pasta and sauce for their date night. And while we are still processing that piece of news, Nick and PeeCee are back to turning heads. This time, however, with their romantic dance straight from the serene Tuscany.

Nick and Priyanka, who are currently chilling in Italy, are sure making the best of their time, thanks to never-ending romance. Well, after the cooking session, Nick treated us with another video of the two, which sees them dancing on soft music with sunset and greenery in the backdrop. Nick took to his Instagram account and shared the cute video which he captioned it as “IT + ” along with a heart emoji. Priyanka was the first to drop a romantic smiley in the comments section of the clip. In the video, the two can be seen dancing on Dean Martin‘s version of Volare. Not to miss the kiss by the man on PeeCee's forehead at the end... it is bound to melt your heart!

Have a look at the cosy dance featuring NickYanka below:

View this post on Instagram 🇮🇹 + ❤️ A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 6, 2019 at 11:43am PDT

Recently in an interview with Elle UK, Priyanka spilt beans on how marrying Nick has been a different experience altogether. “It's so different. I'd never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it's like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose. There's a weird responsibility to them. And safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day," she said.