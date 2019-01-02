Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' New Years was all about sealing it with a kiss

Singles this New Years might have been super depressed, courtesy all the lovey-dovey posts made by our brand new couples of Bollywood. To pick one, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on a roll these days. They are enjoying a vacation in Switzerland and having the best time of their lives. This New Year being their first as Mr & Mrs, PDA on social media to banta hai. With a caption as mushy as 'From mine to yours", PeeCee posted quite a few pics of them kissing. But to watch the video footage of the 'action,' move on to Nick's Instagram account. We mean fireworks. *Winks*

Interesting, this period, which technically is supposed to be the honeymoon time for Nick and Priyanka, they are enjoying a super cool vacation with family. The entire Jonas clan along with Priyanka's mom are chilling together and making merry. Now that's what we envy!

View this post on Instagram Happy new year everyone from Verbier! A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jan 1, 2019 at 3:15am PST

On this note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja weren't far either. They are enjoying a sweet and calm holiday in Bali and to mark the first day of the year 2019, Sonam shared a picture of herself kissing her hubby with a backdrop of a sunset. That's what we call ROMANCE.