Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on a double date with Nick's brothers

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship is no more a secret. Like perfect lovebirds, the two stars are painting the town red with their romance and how we love to see the handsome man being head over heels in love with our desi diva. Well... well... well… when in Mumbai, the two stars did what the Mumbaikars do the best. They enjoyed the rains and spent some quality time with PeeCee's family. And now that she is in London, the lady is spending some quality time with Jonas' brothers.

Priyanka was seen exiting a restaurant in London along with her singer-boyfriend Nick. Walking hand-in-hand, they looked so much in love.

The loved up couple were not alone. It was double date with Nick's brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée-actor Sophie Turner. Nick's older brother Kevin was a part of this dinner outing too. We like how Priyanka is gelling well with the Jonas family. Do we hear wedding bells ringing? Or is it too soon?

Meanwhile, we are waiting for the actress to return to India as she is expected to start shooting for her next Bollywood venture Bharat with Salman Khan in the month of August. It’s after three years that she will be making a comeback to Bollywood.