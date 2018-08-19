Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas party with Cardi B on their big night

On Saturday, actor Priyanka Chopra and pop-star Nick Jonas finally sealed their relationship with a roka ceremony in the morning that was attended by close family and friends. Apart from their respective families, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Arpita Khan Sharma and Anusha Dandekar were among the exclusive guest list.

While, Alia Bhatt couldn’t make it to the roka, she made her presence felt at the engagement party held in the later in the evening. For the roka, Priyanka was wearing a lemon yellow sharara, whereas Nick chose an off-white sherwani and his parents too went the ethnic way. For the evening soiree, Peecee chose a cream coloured party dress as Nick donned a checkered t-shirt.

The couple surely had a blast of a time and that was evident from the pictures, but the icing on the cake was when they danced together as if nobody was watching.

Yes, Nick Jonas shared a video of the same on his Instagram page wherein we see them them dancing on Cardi B's ‘I Like It’.

Don't Priyanka and Nick make an adorable twosome? Hearty congratulations for the couple.

Meanwhile, on the professional front for Priyanka, she has begun shooting for Shonali Bose’ The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She was a part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Salman Khan, but walked out due to unavailability of dates.