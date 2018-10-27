Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ pics from New York are all about winter love!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are surely the LIT couple who are currently ruling the social media space and enticing the paparazzi at the same time. A glimpse of the two either partying, strolling or even getting papped at an orphanage, sells like hot cakes on the internet. Recently, Priyanka and Nick or say ‘Prick’ as called by their fans, where spotted chilling in the lanes of New York. And like always, they managed to impress us with their radiant chemistry.

Dressed in their casual best, the couple was seen flashing their winter style in black and we loved it. While Nick looked smoking hot in a puffer bomber jacket, on the other hand, it was Priyanka who chose to flash her furry coat. Seems like winter is coming! *giggles*

A few weeks ago, Priyanka shared her heart out to E! News about how she’s excited to spend the rest of her life with Nick. "It's a very different feeling. I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different. It just feels different; there's gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different," she expressed.

The rumours of the two dating first sparked when they showed up at the 2017 Met Gala together. Although they haven’t yet announced their impending wedding date, both stars have expressed a desire to start a family after they get married.