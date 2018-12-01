Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pictures are out and they are beautiful

We don’t know yet whether she’s going to take his name but Priyanka Chopra has now certainly been taken. The global superstar tied the knot with the singer turned actor Nick Jonas in Jodhpur’s magnificent Umaid Bhawan Palace on Saturday and the pictures released are absolutely gorgeous. Chopra dropped the pics on her insta handle with the caption, “One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. And important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

Chopra looks chirpy in her Abu Jaani, Sandeep Khosla Lehngaa Choli, twirling for the perfect shot with the baradari of the Umaid Bhawan Palace serving as a perfect backdrop. We didn’t see many pictures of the Jonas khandaan but it looks like the celebrations were top notch with Nick the dulha riding on the shoulders of the ladkiwalas.

The pictures are clearly from the mehendi ceremony that, reports suggest, took place yesterday. In one of the pictures, we can see Nick sporting a Priyanka mehendi tattoo while the bride enjoys what seems to be a virgin mojito.

ALSO READ:

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are already planning babies

We can’t wait to see the pictures of Priyanka as the bride. The media has been parked outside Umaid Bhawan for several days now without a glimpse of what’s happening inside. This has truly been a private affair. While both Ranveer Deepika and Anushka Virat went abroad in search of a private wedding, Priyanka managed to do the same right here in India. No leaks, no social media updates by the guests. Not until now and we can’t wait for the pictures of the two from both the Christian and Hindu ceremonies.