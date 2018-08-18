Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose for their first pic on their engagement day

So we all know that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are gonna get engaged tonight. But before the Punjabi style engagement takes place later in the day, the PeeCee household is preparing for a Roka ceremony as you read this. The first image of the lovebirds was shared on social media recently and the two looked rather lovely together. Priyanka in a lemon Kurta and palazzo looked ravishing while Nick sported an off-white kurta paijama.

Now there have been reports coming in about how the guests have been asked to do away with their mobile phones but it doesn't quite look like that. An image from the puja has leaked where Priyanka and Nick are both seen paying their respects to Lord Shiva.

Stay tuned for more on Priyanka and Nick's big day. The friends and family members have all started turning up for the big event and before the two get ready for the party in the evening, we will have more juicy updates for you.