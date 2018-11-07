Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding: It's time for the pajama party

Priyanka Chopra's pre-wedding parties never seem tend. What started with a bridal shower at the Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe moved to Amsterdam over the last weekend. The actress and her girl gang began their celebration in a sail boat and then took the party to a club. If the evidence is anything to go by, it seemed to be a wild night. But it’s Amsterdam, so we don’t blame them. And if you thought the party was wrapping up, you’re wrong because pictures of a pajama party have now emerged.

PeeCee posted an image of her and the girls in powder pink pajamas and before you think this was a calm and somber party, let us draw your attention to the high heels. That’s enough to prove that this was a wild night too. Priyanka and her girl gang are clearly in no mood to stop the madness. Game Of Thrones actress and Priyanka’s future sister-in-law Sophie Turner, Parineeti Chopra and Isha Ambani were among the few ladies to get the invite to the coveted bachelorette of the season.

View this post on Instagram Setting sail... #bachelorette #Squad A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 4, 2018 at 3:41am PST

View this post on Instagram Red, white and Bride!!! #Bachelorette A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 5, 2018 at 7:39am PST

Given the tight party schedule, it’s safe to say the wedding is just around the corner. Even though Priyanka hasn’t announced the date yet, December 1 is touted to be THE day she and Nick exchange vows!