Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding rumour gives birth to some hilarious memes

It’s been a few days since the news of Priyanka Chopara’s engagement to Nick Jonas came to the fore but looks like the hype refuses to die. If you have been missing in action from the social world this weekend, #Nickyanka memes about the couple’s chat mangni, pat bihaa are all over the internet and honestly, it’s hilarious and…how!

So, here it goes, from filmy digs to desi shenanigans that are typical to Indian households, we bring to you the best of the collective memes, courtesy Twitter.

Source: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got engaged after 2 months of dating

Fans: pic.twitter.com/kTHplERUeP — Nick Jonas Memes (@nickjsmemes) July 27, 2018

nick jonas is engaged... i would like everyone to please respect my privacy through my time of grief.... alexa play a little bit longer by the jonas brothers pic.twitter.com/KEWLIVk3dr — samera ✰✧ (@samerawestcoast) July 27, 2018

Priyanka to Nick Jonas right now pic.twitter.com/bP3BDkXS3X — Samhitha (@samhitha_reddy1) July 27, 2018

when @nickjonas realises that his whole family is going to have to do a flashmob on tenu le ke main javanga and mujhse shaadi karogi pic.twitter.com/JL59VyYhU1 — Nirali Shah (@nirali_ss) July 27, 2018

Each meme is sure to tickle your funny bone.

If this ain’t Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra rn 😂 pic.twitter.com/qWlHO9KoV6 — #Ghost (@Auba714) July 28, 2018

Nick Jonas : Why are you applying Turmeric on my body



Priyanka's mom : pic.twitter.com/wdJVqRyGfA — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 28, 2018

Well we hope, you get the drift? If you are interested in the What and If’s, netizens went to the meme town after Salman Khan starrer Bharat’s director Ali Abbas Zaffar confirmed PeeCee’s walkout from the film for a very special reason that they learned in the ‘Nick of the time.’ Well, movie or not, we are living for the #BrownGirlLoving that’s happening right now. What about you?