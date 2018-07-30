home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding rumour gives birth to some hilarious memes

First published: July 30, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Updated: July 30, 2018 03:02 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

It’s been a few days since the news of Priyanka Chopara’s engagement to Nick Jonas came to the fore but looks like the hype refuses to die. If you have been missing in action from the social world this weekend, #Nickyanka memes about the couple’s chat mangni, pat bihaa are all over the internet and honestly, it’s hilarious and…how!

So, here it goes, from filmy digs to desi shenanigans that are typical to Indian households, we bring to you the best of the collective memes, courtesy Twitter.

Each meme is sure to tickle your funny bone.

Well we hope, you get the drift? If you are interested in the What and If’s, netizens went to the meme town after Salman Khan starrer Bharat’s director Ali Abbas Zaffar confirmed PeeCee’s walkout from the film for a very special reason that they learned in the ‘Nick of the time.’ Well, movie or not, we are living for the #BrownGirlLoving that’s happening right now. What about you?

 

