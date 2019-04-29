Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra party it up at a girls’ night out

Divya Ramnani April 29 2019, 7.27 am April 29 2019, 7.27 am

Priyanka Chopra sashayed into Mumbai a few days ago and gave us all the summer feels we needed as she walked out that airport in an all-yellow outfit. While her luxury car whisked her off to home-sweet-home, fans were left wondering what brings the global icon to India. Is Priyanka Chopra here to exercise her right to vote? Is she here to attend her brother’s wedding or is she here for work? Whatever the answer may be, all we know is that the Desi girl is definitely here to have some fun.

Once back home, her first outing was, obviously, dinner with mummy dearest and some of her close friends. And just when fans were waiting for more, she delivered. Sunday night saw Priyanka and some of her close friends, including cousin Parineeti Chopra, hanging out at Isha Ambani's place. It looked like a super fun girls’ night out. Priyanka posted a picture on Instagram and it turns out that the ladies made ice-cream at home. How cool (pun intended) is that! Alia Bhatt, who was apparently also invited to this party, is not in the picture. PeeCee let her know that she ‘missed the madness by minutes’.

It may have been a home party but trust Priyanka to always look her best. While we can’t really see her whole outfit, it seems like she chose a relaxed romper for the night. We approve! Parineeti kept it simple and wore a black and white combination. All in all, it looked like a party we would love to have been invited to.