Priyanka Chopra approached Alia Bhatt for a small role in her film about stray dogs

Priyanka Chopra, who’s not had a single Hindi release in more than a year now, is planning two productions. Several actors have pet dogs and cats at their home and talk about their unconditional love for them on social media pages. But, B-Town diva Priyanka Chopra has taken it to some other level. She is planning to make a film for children based on stray dogs. For the project, she wanted a leading Bollywood beauty for just about five to six scenes.

She was finding it difficult to cast the lead actresses because no one was willing to do just a few scenes in the movie that revolved around kids and stray dogs with a message. She had also expressed her displeasure at how Indian actresses should take a cue from Hollywood bigwigs, who never bat an eyelid to do even two scenes in a special project.

According to a report in a leading daily, PeeCee has now approached Alia Bhatt for the role. A source told the daily, “Speculations were rife that the duo met to discuss a film where they will be seen together, but actually Priyanka bounced off the idea of her project to Alia. The latter has liked the story but is yet to give her nod.”

Alia seems to be the perfect fit for the role because at heart, like PC, she’s an animal lover too. Earlier this year, she even announced an ecological initiative called Coexist, which aims to reduce the man-animal conflict by raising awareness about the issue. Adds our source, “Alia and Priyanka are extremely fond of each other. Plus this is a story that Alia herself pledges her support to. But the only problem are her dates. Alia already has her date diary full with Zoya Akhtar’s, Abhishek Varman’s next, Ayan Mukerji’s, along with the release of Meghna Gulzar’s.”