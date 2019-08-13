Antara Kashyap August 13 2019, 9.41 am August 13 2019, 9.41 am

Priyanka Chopra has not only been a constant hitmaker in Bollywood but has been winning hearts internationally ever since she starred as Alex Parrish in the American television series Quantico. The actor's marriage to Nick Jonas is also extremely talked about and their PDA on Instagram always wins people's hearts. The actor recently attended Beauty Con in Los Angeles, where she talked about various issues such as global peace, women empowerment and so on. The actress, who is a proud feminist, talked about how there is a double standard in the entertainment industry, where women are pitted against each other, whilst not being provided equal opportunities as men.

The actress talked about how women in the entertainment industry did not have as many opportunities as their male counterparts and had to 'elbow each other out' to get access to limited jobs. This, in turn, gives rise to the myth that women in the entertainment industry don't get along. She said, "I've had so many times where I'm doing interviews and people always ask me, 'You're doing a movie with a female actor. Did you guys get along? Were there catfights?' But when it comes to boys, they say, 'Oh, my gosh. That's a bromance, and everyone works so well.'" She also added, "The more opportunity we create for each other, the more sisterhood will grow. We're 50 percent of the world population, we need to be represented in every field. We need to be empowered by each other, by people who are in positions of power, by putting [women] in positions of power."

Priyanka Chopra also had quite an awkward encounter at the Beauty Con, when a woman told her that she was being a hypocrite advocating peace between neighbouring countries after tweeting in support of the Armed Forces after the Balakot airstrikes. Priyanka Chopra calmly responded to the situation and said that she was a patriot.

Check out the video posted by the woman who questioned Chopra:

“Whenever you’re don’t venting”. Sorry, didn’t realize that speaking on a humanitarian crisis was “venting” pic.twitter.com/OqCLgjDNa1 — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019