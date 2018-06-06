Priyanka Chopra can't get over Nick Jonas' cuteness and we have PROOF!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ affair has become the talk of the town. Bollywood or Hollywood, fans on both sides of the pond are equally excited at the prospect of two of their favourite stars allegedly dating. PeeCee and Nick’s recent outings and their comments on each other’s posts are adding fuel to the fire.

Adding to their lovey-dovey talk, is Priyanka’s comment on Nick’s recent picture, in which the singer is seen posing with a cute Koala bear. And Priyanka’s comment on the image just cannot be missed.

Well, we agree. It is certainly a difficult task to ascertain who is cuter of the two.

While Priyanka and Nick set the paparazzi speculating when they made an appearance at Met Gala 2017, it was with their recent cosy pictures that the dating rumours fired up again.

Now all that we await is an official confirmation from the two. Are they, aren’t they?

Recently, when Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra was asked about these rumours, she rendered them baseless and said that she would want Priyanka to settle down with a man of her own culture. She also went on to add that she cannot imagine PeeCee with a foreigner.

Looking at Priyanka and Nick for now, we just have to say PeeCee’s mum will have to take a chill pill because her daughter is clearly throwing caution to the wind.