Priyanka Chopra can’t keep Nick Jonas calm in that red dress

We totally love how our celeb couples these days, have no qualms about displaying their love for each other on social media. And one amongst them, happen to be Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Just a few months into their love affair, they started making appearances together, and today, here they are, engaged and ready to settle down, by the year end.

So, it’s obvious to see mushy pictures of them on social media, but what we find even cuter is the fact that they post such adorable comments on each other’s pictures, which just proves how much in love they are. Now, Priyanka shared a very romantic picture with her fiancé in which we see her clinging on to him, in a red dress, as Nick is enjoying all the love from his lady.

View this post on Instagram Bae ❤️@nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Oct 23, 2018 at 7:29pm PDT

This picture is oh-so-romantic and we cannot have enough of the romance brewing there. But, wait for it, because we are not done as yet. You got to check out Nick’s comment on the picture! Because, trust us he’s got a smokey hot comment for his ladylove.

That’s something now! Speaking of their wedding, reports suggest that the December wedding could be delayed till January 2019.