Priyanka Chopra can’t stop gushing over Nick Jonas’ performance and it’s so cute!

Our very own Desi girl has found love in a videsi man. We are talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. PeeCee and Nick were recently in Mumbai and even attended Ambani’s party together. While Priyanka has not yet given any official statement about her relationship with Nick, their PDA on social media confirms that they are madly in love with each other.

Remember how Nick had posted a video of Priyanka Chopra enjoying the Mumbai rains and he couldn’t take off his eyes from her, and then how PeeCee had posted a picture of her brother and Nick and had called them her favourite men.

Well, the social media PDA continues. Priyanka and Nick are in Brazil where the latter had to perform at a concert and it is now Priyanka who can’t take her eyes off him. She posted a video of Nick on her Insta story with an in love emoticon. Watch it here…

There have been a lot of reports about them taking their relationship a step forward. Reportedly, the two are planning to get engaged by this month end or August. However, there’s no confirmation on it yet.

Meanwhile Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with Salman Khan-starrer Bharat. The actress will kickstart the shooting of the film in. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on Eid next year.